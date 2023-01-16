Actress Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with vitiligo | Here's what you need to know about the skin condition

Currently, there is no cure for vitiligo but there are treatment options.

Actress Mamta Mohandas on Sunday took to Instagram to share her recent diagnosis of vitiligo, a skin condition often linked to autoimmune diseases. The actor-producer and playback singer posted selfies with a geolocation tag of Niraamaya Retreats in Kerala and said she is "losing color."

Mamta has appeared in over 55 films since her debut in the 2005 Malayalam film "Mayookham." She even has her own film production company and has won several accolades including two Filmfare Awards South.

Currently residing in Los Angeles, the 38-year-old is a cancer survivor having previously battled Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010 and suffering a relapse in 2013. Michael Jackson, fashion model Winnie Harlow former Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Raymond Group's Chairman Gautam Singhania are among some of the prominent figures with vitiligo.

What is vitiligo and what are its symptoms?

Vitiligo is a condition that causes loss of skin color in patches called depigmentation. It can affect the skin on any body part and the discolored patches usually grow bigger over time.

The skin of people with vitiligo usually turns into a milky-white color that often appears symmetrically on both sides of their body. The rarer type of vitiligo that affects only one side of the body such as one leg or half the face begins usually at a young age and stops after progressing for 6-12 months.

In certain cases, people's hair and the inside of their mouths and nose can also show signs of vitiligo and get depigmented. They can also experience itchiness in areas with patchy skin.

What causes vitiligo?

The disease is caused due to the attack and destruction of melanocytes — melanin-making skin cells — by the body's immune system.

The condition is also often linked to autoimmune diseases and commonly seen in those who suffer from the following diseases:

> Addison's disease

> Pernicious anemia

> Psoriasis

> Rheumatoid arthritis

> Systemic lupus erythematosus

> Thyroid diseases such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis

> Type 1 diabetes

> Alopecia areata

> Celiac disease

The National Institute of Health (NIH) also reports that sunburns can play a role in causing or exacerbating the condition, although the theory isn't well researched yet.

How is vitiligo diagnosed?

A physical examination and close evaluation of the patient's skin is a typical starting point for a vitiligo diagnosis, the NIH says.

They can identify missing melanocytes in a patient's skin through a skin biopsy as well wherein they take a small sample of it and examine it under a microscope.

Other indirect modes of diagnosis include a blood test for other autoimmune diseases and an eye exam to check for uveitis, an eye inflammation that might occur with vitiligo.

Doctors can also use a black or ultraviolet light in early phases of the disease for detection and to determine the effectiveness of treatment.

What is the cure?

Currently, there is no cure for vitiligo but there are treatment options. These are aimed at either slowing/stopping the disease's progression, encouraging the re-growth of melanocytes or restoring color in the white patches.

The treatment options include:

> Topical medicated creams or medicines with corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors to restore color

> Phototherapy or the use of light or laser treatments to treat specific areas affected by vitiligo. However, the UK's National Health Service only recommends this if other treatments are ineffective due to cancer risks

> Depigmentation or the intentional removal of dark areas of the skin to match the white patches in cases where more than half the body has been affected by vitiligo

> Surgery

> Spots can be hidden or "camouflaged" through the use of makeup and be made less visible by avoiding tanning (especially in the case of pale-skinned individuals)

How does it affect people?

Living with vitiligo can be emotionally and psychologically hard for people. Its outward appearance can cause people to feel embarrassed, ashamed, ostracised and even be bullied. It can also lead to low self esteem and depression.

Aastha Shah, a 25-year-old digital content creator with over 300,000 followers on Instagram, shared her story about her childhood diagnosis of vitiligo with Humans of Bombay (2019). She recalled being teased in school and feeling limited and tired due to the "constant battle to get better." Realising that there's not much in her control, Shah said she finally learned to let go and enjoy her life despite her condition.

"Now, the white spots have completely taken over my body," Shah told HoB in 2019. "But it doesn’t bother me. I’m enjoying life like never before."