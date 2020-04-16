  • SENSEX
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Back Network18’s #DisinfectToProtect Campaign

Updated : April 16, 2020 05:34 PM IST

Network 18 and Lizol are proud to launch ‘Disinfect to Protect’, a special campaign that takes this message to every home, every citizen.
Common surfaces that should be disinfected regularly are tables, floors, door knobs and handles, children’s toys, kitchen slabs etc.
The message of disinfecting surfaces in our homes has also been backed by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

