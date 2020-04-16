Healthcare

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Back Network18’s #DisinfectToProtect Campaign

Updated : April 16, 2020 05:34 PM IST

Network 18 and Lizol are proud to launch ‘Disinfect to Protect’, a special campaign that takes this message to every home, every citizen.

Common surfaces that should be disinfected regularly are tables, floors, door knobs and handles, children’s toys, kitchen slabs etc.