Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a tweet, the actor on Sunday said that he is under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.

Kumar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan among others. On Saturday,

Maharashtra reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523. On the work front, Kumar is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". He also has Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re", Farhad Samji-directed "Bachchan Pandey", Ranjit Tiwari's "Bell Bottom" and Yash Raj Films project "Prithviraj" in the pipeline.