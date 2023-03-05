Active Covid-19 cases in India rise to 2,791

As per data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the death toll from coronavirus across the country has risen to 5,30,775, as of 8 am today.
On March 5 (Sunday) India logged 324 new coronavirus cases and active cases increased to 2,791, as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The death toll now stands at 5,30,775, as on 8 am today. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87, 820).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 percent, according to the health ministry website.
Meanwhile, case of a new viral infection causing throat ache, persistent cough, fever have spiked across India. The new infection is causing throat ache, persistent cough, fever, ear ache, body ache, fatigue and losing one's voice are symptoms of what seems to be a strain of a viral infection that is affecting many adults and children across India.
Doctors have seen a 2.5X rise in patients with such acute respiratory symptoms versus what it was a year ago. A Mumbai based lung specialist has said that the rise has been especially stark since mid-January 2023 and they're treating an average of 25 patients a day in the OPD with such symptoms. Patients across age groups seem to be getting infected by the virus. Elderly, those with co-morbidities and kids who are now getting more exposed to viruses post covid-19 seem to be more susceptible say doctors.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 'Influenza A subtype H3N2' could be the cause of the current respiratory illness.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
