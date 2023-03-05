Active Covid-19 cases in India rise to 2,791

As per data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the death toll from coronavirus across the country has risen to 5,30,775, as of 8 am today.

On March 5 (Sunday) India logged 324 new coronavirus cases and active cases increased to 2,791, as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The death toll now stands at 5,30,775, as on 8 am today. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87, 820).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 percent, according to the health ministry website.

Meanwhile, case of a new viral infection causing throat ache, persistent cough, fever have spiked across India. The new infection is causing throat ache , persistent cough, fever, ear ache, body ache, fatigue and losing one's voice are symptoms of what seems to be a strain of a viral infection that is affecting many adults and children across India.

Doctors have seen a 2.5X rise in patients with such acute respiratory symptoms versus what it was a year ago. A Mumbai based lung specialist has said that the rise has been especially stark since mid-January 2023 and they're treating an average of 25 patients a day in the OPD with such symptoms. Patients across age groups seem to be getting infected by the virus. Elderly, those with co-morbidities and kids who are now getting more exposed to viruses post covid-19 seem to be more susceptible say doctors.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 'Influenza A subtype H3N2' could be the cause of the current respiratory illness.