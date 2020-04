After US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, acting British High Commissioner Jan Thompson has now thanked the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for approving the export of paracetamol to the United Kingdom. The diplomat also said that the two countries should continue to work together to tackle global challenges.

Thank you @narendramodi and the Government of India for approving the export of paracetamol to the UK. Global cooperation is critical in the fight against #COVID19. UK and India have track record of working together as a #ForceforGood tackling global challenges. — Jan Thompson (@JanThompsonFCO) April 9, 2020

India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them including paracetamol.

The ban on the export of medicines came after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic across the globe leading to a shortage in supply of several products including medicines and essential drugs.

The move had raised alarm across the globe, especially in the United Kingdom and the US. India is reportedly Britain’s third-biggest medicine and pharmaceutical supplier, while it is reported to be providing around almost a quarter of medicines in the US.

The ban on exports was met with intense pressure especially from external sources including US President Donald Trump who contacted PM Narendra Modi to discuss the situation and even threatened Indian of possible retaliation if the country did not allow supply of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). However, he praised Modi calling him helpful after the nation lifted the ban on export of the anti-malarial drug.