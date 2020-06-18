ACT Grants deploys Rs 48 crore to back 49 initiatives to fight COVID-19

Startups and non-profit organizations across the country have been going beyond their core business to help the COVID-19 response crisis, with a lingerie maker making PPEs (personal protective equipments), drone services being used for mapping, and several others such initiatives.

Many of them are now receiving funding from the Rs 100 crore ACT Grants, a fund set up by the Indian VC and startup community in April to back those helping in the COVID-19 response. ACT has already deployed nearly half of the fund through grants of Rs 45 crore to 49 initiatives in the past two months.

The grants includes 77 VC funds, including Sequoia, Accel, Lightspeed, Matrix Partners, Kalaari Capital and many others, as well as 20 startup founders such as Deep Kalra of MakeMyTrip, Sriharsha Majesty of Swiggy, Pranay Chukey of Quikr and several individual partners such as Nandan Nilekani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

The ACT Grants has backed several healthtech companies and platforms, such as StepOne, a doctor volunteer collective that is working to power state helplines through cloud telephony, another startup 1MG which is offering teleconsultations and several others such as Healthians, Max Ventilators etc.

Apart from this, ACT has also given grants to lingerie maker Clovia, which is manufacturing PPE kits, to the Drone Federation of India, which is using drones to help authorities in mapping and patrolling, as well as home services startup HouseJoy, which is helping set up testing centres within apartment complexes.

"We have seven specific purposes that we look at, including the prevention of the spread, quarantine management, and testing," said Mohit Bhatnagar, managing director at Sequoia and member of the investment committee at ACT Grants.

"Our focus is also on increasing ICU capacity of hospitals, helping individuals with mental health issues, as well as some early vaccination experiments," Bhatnagar added.

ACT backs ideas in areas of prevention of COVID-19 spread, testing, home management, enhanced support for healthcare workers & hospitals, management of critically-ill patients, support for mental health, enabling, job growth, and vaccination and treatment.

The ground impact of the work done by the companies that ACT has given grants has reached millions of patients and healthcare workers. The companies have collectively been able to deliver over 20 lakh test kits, over 1 lakh PPE kits, have been able to identify over 10 million high risk cases and have conducted over 38,000 mental health sessions.

"We are thrilled with the reach some of the companies have been able to get to. For example, StepOne is a group of 7,000 doctors volunteering time on the platform, which are also powering government helplines of 13 state governments," said Mekin Maheshwari, founder of Udhyam Learning foundation and member ACT’s investment committee.

While the ACT fund itself is of Rs 100 crore, it has partnered with multiple organisations, including government agencies to make a larger impact. ACT has partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Dell Foundation, Startup India, Invest India, Omidyar and several others.

One of ACT’s grantees, Healthians, which is enabling sample collection, has been jointly funded with Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. "When we started ACT, we knew we couldn’t do it ourselves. We wanted to work with partners, and the most important partner is the government, including central, states and district authorities,” said Shekhar Kirani, partner at Accel and part of ACT’s investment committee.