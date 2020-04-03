Abbott's rapid coronavirus test kit could be available in India in 3rd week of April

In what could be a major boost in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Abbott’s could make its rapid diagnostic test kit available in India by the third week of April.

The rapid diagnostic kit provides results of the test within 15 minutes. However, experts have pointed out that the rapid diagnostic test, which is not machine based, is more of a screening test that needs to be verified by a confirmatory lab test.

Industry experts explained that the test result can be compared to a home pregnancy test which is more or less accurate, but needs to be followed up with a confirmation. Speaking about the accuracy of Abbott’s point of care test for COVID-19, experts said that the results are key, but there are concerns over false negative and we need to remain vigilant of copycat tests which could only be 50 percent accurate. Abbott’s rapid test, according to sources close to the company, is expected to have 90 percent accuracy.

The Abbott test kit needs just a drop of blood. They are expected to arrive in India by the third week of April, sources said. The batch samples, which have to be submitted to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), are in process and should be completed within the next 10 days.

The price per test, which can be sold only to government and private labs once approved and not directly to patients or for retail, is between Rs 500-Rs 1000. One challenge, however, will be the availability of test kits due to high global demand. Nonetheless, it could made available in India as it is a priority market, sources added.

The point-of-care test kit is just one of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits in Abbott’s portfolio. The company recently received USFDA’s emergency approval for their portable point-of-care molecular test for COVID-19.

This kit also provides results within 15 minutes, but it is machine-based and provides a final test result. This kit is not expected to be launched in India due to lack of technology to support it. Besides these, Abbott also has the routine swab-based test where like other kits, the result takes around 24 to 48 hours.

When it comes to rapid tests or point of care diagnosis for COVID-19, Abbott is not the only company looking at the Indian market. As per sources, Chinese company Zhuhai Livzon has received approval for their rapid testing kits from the government. The tests, which looks for COVID-19 antibodies, has received approval from the DCGI and the National Institute of Virology. The company is planning to start supplies to India as soon as it receives USFDA approval.

Meanwhile, companies providing routine PCR test kits are moving along on with their approvals. A Germany-based diagnostic company has seen over 10,000 kits clear customs. These kits will be used by two government bodies testing -- the National Institute of Biologicals in Noida and Regional Medical Research Centre in Odisha.