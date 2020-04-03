  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
India's March factory activity growth at four-month low
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Yellow metal gets costlier by Rs 500 per 10 grams
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Abbott's rapid coronavirus test kit could be available in India in 3rd week of April

Updated : April 03, 2020 07:06 PM IST

A Germany-based diagnostic company has seen over 10,000 kits clear customs in India and will be provided for use at National Institute of Biologicals in Noida and Regional Medical Research Centre in Odisha.
Abbott's rapid coronavirus test kit could be available in India in 3rd week of April

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: India needs to spend the emergency funds directly on health, says World Bank’s Junaid Kamal Ahmad

Coronavirus: India needs to spend the emergency funds directly on health, says World Bank’s Junaid Kamal Ahmad

NDTV 1 vs Taxman 0: SC quashes I-T plea on reopening accounts, alleging sham transactions worth Rs 1, 127 crore

NDTV 1 vs Taxman 0: SC quashes I-T plea on reopening accounts, alleging sham transactions worth Rs 1, 127 crore

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 2% lower as global coronavirus cases cross 1 million

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 2% lower as global coronavirus cases cross 1 million

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement