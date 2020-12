ABB India on Tuesday said it will provide digital solutions to ease water shortages at Koppal district in Karnataka. In a project led by L&T Construction Water & Effluent Treatment for the Karnataka government, ABB’s end-to-end solutions will help the local water authority to track, measure and optimize water use in this drought-stricken region of southwest India, as well as pump and distribute clean treated river water to village homes, an ABB India statement said.

The solution includes 635 digital flow meters and technologies to improve control at pumping stations and reservoirs. With a population of around one million, the Koppal district is regularly challenged by water shortages, it added.

Until now, responses have ranged from preserving ancient wells to following age-old water conservation practices, but thanks to digital technologies, the Kushtagi and Yelburga villages will soon benefit from ABB’s digital water management solutions as part of a multi-village clean drinking water scheme, it said. Koppal needed solutions that could effectively monitor water flow and manage leaks to reduce non-revenue water and achieve overall productivity improvement in a widely dispersed water distribution network set-up.

ABB’s engagement spans the end-to-end automation and instrumentation of the project, from the pumping station at the river to the treatment of clean drinking water. The route comprises 620 overhead tanks and 16 reservoirs.

”As India moves swiftly towards smart and sustainable villages, towns and cities, one of the key challenges is water management. This project shows how ABB’s digital water management solutions can be deployed not only in cities but also to provide clean, drinking water in the villages that are crucial to our agrarian economy,” said G Srinivas Rao, Head of ABB Measurement & Analytics in India.