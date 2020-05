With the government's Aarogya Setu app being made mandatory for some people in the country, and amid questions of privacy and security being raised over the app, CNBC-TV18's Megha Vishwanath spoke to Ajay Kumar Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Lalitesh Katragadda, advisor to the government on the app.

Here are the six most important questions that were answered by them.

Q: Who is in charge of the Aarogya Setu app and responsible for its security?

Q: Why was Aarogya Setu usage made compulsory by the Ministry of Home Affairs? Did the designers on the app know this while building the app?

Q: The government says the Aarogya Setu app only takes Bluetooth data & GPS data and that no other data from the phone will be used. But, not using other data is different from having access to other data.

.@GoI_MeitY says @SetuAarogya app only takes Bluetooth data & GPS data, no other data from the phone will be used. But, not using other data is different from having access to other data. MeitY Secy Ajay Kumar Sawhney clarifies. @MeghaVishwanath #StartupStreet pic.twitter.com/CY3HjrGYFN — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) May 11, 2020

Q: Why did the government choose to take access to GPS when other apps worldwide don't?

Q: Which government officials have access to the data, especially data such as user locations through GPS?

Q: How long will the data be stored on the mobile device and the server?