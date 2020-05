The Home Ministry has directed local authorties to ensure 100 percent coverage of Aarogya Setu app among the residents in Containment Zones.

"Containment Zones would have intensified surveillance protocols, with contact tracing, house to house surveillance, home/ institutional quarantining of persons based on their risk assessment, and clinical management," the revised guidelines issued on May 1 said.

"Strict perimeter control would need to be ensured, so that there is no movement of people in and out of these Zones, except for medical emergencies, and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. No other activity is permitted within the Containment Zones," the guidelines said.