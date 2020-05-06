  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Aarogya Setu absolutely robust app in terms of privacy protection, data security, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Updated : May 06, 2020 04:10 PM IST

On Tuesday, French hacker and cyber security expert Elliot Alderson had claimed that "a security issue has been found" in the app and that "privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake".
Aarogya Setu absolutely robust app in terms of privacy protection, data security, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

You May Also Like

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement