Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday said his mother has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after some of his staff members were found to be coronavirus positive.

The 55-year-old actor and his family members had tested negative for COVID-19 but his mother's test was awaited. "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes," Aamir tweeted.

On Tuesday, the "Dangal" star released a statement and said after members of his staff tested positive, they were immediately quarantined. Aamir said the BMC officials were quick with their response and sterilised the entire society.