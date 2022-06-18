The debate on A2 milk being better than A1 milk — as it helps children on the autism spectrum — has been raging for years. According to the Rehabilitation Council of India, one in 100 children below 10 years of age is on the spectrum. Does A2 milk actually help autistic children? What's the difference between A1 and A2 milk?

What are A1 and A2?

A1 and A2 are two forms of beta-casein. This is a sub-group of casein, the largest protein group found in milk. A1 protein, when digested in the small intestine, produces a peptide called beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM-7). The intestines absorb BCM-7, which then passes into the blood. Corran McLachlan, a New Zealand-based scientist and entrepreneur who founded A2 Corporation, in his research claimed that BCM-7 can cause health issues like autism and Type 1 diabetes.

How did A1 milk come to India?

All desi cows produce only A2 protein. However, to meet commercial needs, there has been an increase in cross-breeding of Indian cows with foreign breeds, which produce twice as much milk per day. This, according to studies by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, muddled the gene pool and many desi cows started producing milk with both A1 and A2 proteins. Some even started producing milk with only A1 protein.

Can A2 protein help children with autism?

A study conducted by Russian scientists in 2014 found that high amounts of BCM-7 were present in urine samples taken from infants with autism who were fed milk formula. The study claimed there was an adverse effect of BCM-7 on children with autism.

According to the study, "The severity of autistic symptoms correlated with concentrations of BCM-7 in the urine ... chronic exposure to elevated levels of BCMs may impair early child development, setting the stage for autistic disorders."

“Studies have shown the adverse effects of BCM-7, linking it to neurological disorders. As infants have immature gastrointestinal tracts, it’s important to have more research on this,” P Kirthini, a paediatrician from Hyderabad, told CNBCTV18.com.

While more research and study are required to understand the complexities of the matter, one thing is for sure. "Breastfeeding infants is the best choice for their health," Kalra added.

Jullie Matthews, a certified nutrition consultant, in her research, found out that BCM-7 found in A1 milk can make the dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPPIV) — an enzyme responsible for breaking down beta-casein into peptides and opioids — present in the small intestine weak and make it leaky.

"Opioids like BCM-7 are toxic for children with autism due to the fact that these children have an abnormal, leaky, gastrointestinal tract. Due to this, these opioid proteins travel through the bloodstream, cross the blood-brain barrier (the barrier between the brain and the rest of the body), enter the brain and negatively affect the brain by causing inattentiveness, unclear thinking, and irregular sleeping and eating patterns," Matthews wrote in her research.

All studies seem to point to the fact that A2, because of the absence of BCM-7, at least has no harmful effects on children with autism, though it remains to be proved if milk with A2 can actually help fight the condition.