'A successful effort': WHO's COVID-19 special envoy heaps praise on India's containment efforts

The World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 special envoy, Dr. David Nabarro. has heaped praise on India’s coronavirus containment efforts, saying that there has been "a successful effort" in containing the virus in the country.

“I was finding out as of a few days ago, the doubling time in your country seems to be about 11 days,” Dr. Nabarro told The Indian Express in an interview. “That is a really good piece of information because what we know from other places is that if this virus does what it wants to do, and there is no effort to limit transmission, then the doubling time is about two-and-a-half days. So, if you have a doubling time of 11 days, then what it means is that opportunities for transmission have been substantially reduced.”

Dr. Nabarro said that the 11-day doubling period in a populous country like India is “an incredible achievement.”

“[...] Because an 11-day doubling time is quite remarkable. It means that there has been a real effort, and a successful effort, to slow the spread of this virus. So that’s why, I have been saying that I see signs of an incredible achievement in a country that is normally very populous in urban areas, and there is a lot of movement,” he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 67,000 while death toll in the country now stands at 2,206.

India went under a strict lockdown beginning March 25 for an initial 21-day period. The lockdown has since been extended twice and remains in effect until May 17, barring further extension.

All services deemed non-essential were prohibited during early days of the lockdown before some relaxations were permitted gradually.

However, restrictions imposed on travel has resulted in chaotic scenes on India’s inter-state roads with migrant labourers walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their hometowns in the absence of transportation services.