Healthcare 'A successful effort': WHO's COVID-19 special envoy heaps praise on India's containment efforts Updated : May 11, 2020 10:01 AM IST Dr. Nabarro said that the 11-day doubling period in a populous country like India is "an incredible achievement." The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 67,000 while death toll in the country now stands at 2,206.