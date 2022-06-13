A simple eye test may predict heart attack risk: Study

Scientists, working to broaden identifying signs of a heart attack, have found that a simple non-invasive eye examination when combined with other information could predict the risk of a myocardial infarction.

The new study revealed that variations in vascular patterns in the retina can be a reflection of the development of coronary heart disease, which is a precursor to a myocardial infarction or a heart attack.

A heart attack happens when the artery supplying oxygen-rich blood to the heart gets blocked, leading to the organ shutting down.

High blood pressure and high cholesterol, which are considered risk factors for a coronary heart disease, usually develop over time. Similarly, blood vessel patterns in the retina may change over the years, leading up to a heart attack. Experts could calculate the risk of a heart attack through a simple eye screening process, allowing doctors to treat the patients accordingly, a report by Daily Express said.

Researchers said the findings could better identify risk of an attack than established models that only include demographic data.

In an abstract, the scientists revealed that they used data from UK Biobank, which has medical and lifestyle records of 500,000 people, to calculate a measure called fractal dimension. The data was then combined with factors such as age, sex, blood pressure, smoking status and body mass index. The researchers then studied people who suffered a heart attack after their retinal images were collected, The Guardian reported.

The abstract is being presented to the European Society of Human Genetics at the annual conference in Vienna on June 13.

“Strikingly, we discovered that our model was able to better classify participants with low or high myocardial infarction (heart attack) risk in UK Biobank when compared with established models that only include demographic data,” The Guardian quoted presenting author Ana Villaplana-Velasco, a PhD student at the University of Edinburgh, as saying.

According to the researchers, the study found that there was a shared genetic basis between myocardial infarction and fractal dimension.