Countries across the globe are vaccinating their population on a war footing as an end to the battle against coronavirus is nowhere in sight.

According to figures compiled by Our World In Data (OWID), an Oxford University Project, over 678 million doses have been administered to people across the world. The same data has been used by New York Times and CNN.

Analysis of the data reveals that vaccinating the entire population remains a tall task. For instance, the figures as of April 6 show that only 8.8 doses have been administered for every 100 people in the world. This is not taking into account many poor countries that are yet to roll out their vaccination drive.

Israel at the top spot: Israel leads the list of countries after having made available 114 shots for every 100 people in the country. According to the numbers with OWID, Israel has already vaccinated 59 percent and fully vaccinated 55 percent of its population.

The definitions differ. A vaccinated person is someone who has received at least one dose of the vaccine while a fully vaccinated person is someone who has either received both doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the single but complete dose of Johnson and Johnson.

The other countries that have done well:

On the second spot is Seychelles with 66 percent population vaccinated and 39 percent fully vaccinated. The United Arab Emirates has administered 89 doses per every 100 people in the state. This is followed by Bhutan, which has successfully administered at least one shot to 62 percent of its population.

Chile comes next after having inoculated 37 percent and completely vaccinated 22 percent of its population. Then comes the United Kingdom, the worst-hit country in Europe, with 47 percent of its population vaccinated and 8.2 percent having received complete doses.

Bahrain takes the next spot after having made 53 doses available to every 100 people in the country and fully vaccinated 19 percent of the total population. Monaco, too, has roughly the same figures and it has successfully administered at least one shot to 30 percent of its people.

Then comes the United States, with a total of 16,71,87,795 shots already administered to the people — 32 percent of the country stands vaccinated and nearly 19 percent fully inoculated.

How India fares: The country is currently in the second phase of its vaccination drive and has vaccinated just 5.3 percent of its total population, with just 0.8 percent fully vaccinated. Over 8.3 crore shots have been administered to frontline and healthcare workers, elderly citizens and people above the age of 45 with co-morbidities.

India is currently in the second wave of the virus with single-day cases crossing the 1,00,000-mark for the first time earlier this week. On Wednesday, the ministry of health said the country reported 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases and 630 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever single-day tally recorded in the country.