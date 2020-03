Even as India grapples with the Coronavirus outbreak, with Prime Minister Modi even calling for a day-long Janata Curfew on March 22 to curb any possible community transmission, Chennai-based medical devices firm, Trivitron Healthcare, may have the answer to mass-testing of patients for COVID-19.

While Trivitron has been in medical devices manufacturing for over two decades now, the company began manufacturing a PCR test kit for COVID-19 with its joint venture partner in China, in November. The company has expertise in manufacturing devices for newborn diagnostic screening.

In an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18's managing editor, Shereen Bhan, Trivitron’s chairman and managing director, Dr GSK Velu, said that the company is exploring the possibility of manufacturing the test kit in India to bring down costs, scale-up operations and ensure accessibility — provided it gets NIB approvals in time.

“We are thinking of manufacturing everything — the primers and probes — in India itself, bring down costs further and prepare for a scale-up and mass-testing if there is a need for this,” said Dr Velu. Trivitron has stated its intent even as the government has stopped short of calling for mass-testing for COVID-19, or on the private sector to help it achieve this.

At present, a Trivitron test kit comes to Rs 6,000 per kit, but the company says it could be made available for Rs 500 if made in India. “We are looking at manufacturing the kit as corporate social responsibility and are not focused on big margins. Six-thousand rupees isn’t a sustainable cost to do mass-testing, anyway,” Velu added.

For the moment, Trivitron is happy being “on standby” as the Government must decide whether it wants to adopt mass-testing for COVID-19 or continue to adopt the cautious testing that is currently underway on a strict need-to basis. Should an immediate requirement of test kits arise, the company says its existing stock of 10,000 imported kits will suffice. “We can also get 100,000 or a million from our Chinese partners,” said Velu, “Our production capacity is between 550,000 to 750,000 test kits per day.”