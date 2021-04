Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a key meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories via videoconferencing amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Prime Minister said that he got several important suggestions from the Chief Ministers to tackle the COVID situation.

He said that COVID-19 tracing and tracking is the only way to curb the spread of the infection. "We have resources, experience now; test, track, treat, COVID-appropriate behaviour will help bring down infection peak," Modi added.

He added that a challenging situation is emerging again as people have become much more casual and in some states, the administration has also become relaxed. "With administration appearing lax in many states, rise in cases has increased problems. To stop the spread of the virus, there is a need to work on a war footing," he said.

"I appeal to you all to stress on COVID-19 testing. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the focus must be on micro-containment zones.

"In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge to use the word 'Corona Curfew', to continue alertness about coronavirus. It will be better to start curfew timing from 9pm or 10pm till 5am or 6am," he said.

At a high-level meeting with senior officials, Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amid the "alarming rate of growth" in infections and deaths. Modi had said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic, according to an official statement that was released after the meeting.

The reasons for the sharp rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially in the use of masks and social distancing, pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)