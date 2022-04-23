A British patient was sick with COVID-19 for 505 days, tested positive 45 times before death

A UK patient with a severely weakened immune system battled COVID-19 for 505 days before passing away this year, media reports said.

Researchers believe this could be the longest-known documented COVID-19 infection in a patient. The previous record for persistent infection was 335 days, AFP reported quoting a team from King's College London and Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

It is difficult for researchers to confirm if this was the longest-lasting COVID-19 infection because patients do not get tested, especially on a regular basis. However, this seems to be the longest reported infection till now, the team said.

The patient, whose personal details have not been divulged, was first diagnosed with respiratory symptoms in mid-2020, the study’s co-author Gaia Nebbia told AFP. Although the symptoms later improved, the patient tested positive about 45 times before attending hospital up to their death, Nebbia said.

According to a report by the British publication Metro, the patient was infected with 10 mutations of the virus, including the variants Alpha, Gamma and Omicron.

The research team analysed nine patients as part of their investigations into persistent COVID-19, all of whom had weakened immune systems from organ transplants, HIV, cancer or treatment for other illnesses. The study concluded that new variants may occur in immunocompromised patients.

Four of them passed away after getting infected by COVID-19, two required special treatment and antivirals after which they tested negative, and two recovered without any additional treatment, Metro reported. The ninth patient has been battling the disease for 412 days. If the patient tests positive at the next appointment, they will exceed the 505-day record, the researchers said.

The team, which plans to present the cases at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon this weekend, said there was an urgent need for new treatments for those with poor immune systems.

Persistent COVID-19, which is rare, is different from long COVID, Luke Blagdon Snell, an infectious disease expert at the Guy’s & St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, told AP.