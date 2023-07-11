A 10-year-old Australian girl develops ‘the most painful condition’: All you need to know about CRPS

The complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is the most painful disorder known to mankind, which causes excruciating pain in multiple body parts. To get the best possible treatment, Bella and her mother have travelled to the US.
A 10-year-old girl from Australia has been diagnosed with a rare condition, which causes excruciating pain. The girl named Bella Macey suffers from a condition called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), which is often called the “most painful condition” known to mankind.
She developed the condition in her leg during a family vacation when a blister on her right foot got infected, as per a New York Times report.
As soon as her leg is touched or moved, Bella experiences pain that shoots up through her entire right leg.
“It’s all sharp, it’s burning, it’s tingly. It’s all sorts of different pain I never knew was possible,” Bella told A Current Affair.
She can no longer perform daily activities, walking or running, without experiencing debilitating pain.
To get the best possible treatment, Bella and her mother have travelled to the US.
The Spero Clinic has informed them that treatment options could be available, but the Macey family is not sure if they can afford it.
For her treatment, they have set up a GoFundMe campaign which has raised $1,27,000 of the $1,57,000 goal.
What is Complex Regional Pain Syndrome?
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a type of chronic pain affecting an arm or a leg. It usually develops after an injury, surgery, a stroke or a heart attack and it is of much greater severity than the initial injury.
CRPS is a rare disorder and its causes are not clearly understood.
CRPS Symptoms
The severity and duration of the symptoms can vary. The signs and symptoms of the disease include:
CRPS Treatment
Treatments of CRPS focus on decreasing pain and other symptoms while trying to restore the normal functioning of the affected part. If treatment is started early, patients can manage better through the disease.
Treatment options:
