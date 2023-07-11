CNBC TV18
A 10-year-old Australian girl develops ‘the most painful condition’: All you need to know about CRPS

Jul 11, 2023

The complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is the most painful disorder known to mankind, which causes excruciating pain in multiple body parts. To get the best possible treatment, Bella and her mother have travelled to the US.

A 10-year-old girl from Australia has been diagnosed with a rare condition, which causes excruciating pain. The girl named Bella Macey suffers from a condition called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), which is often called the “most painful condition” known to mankind.

She developed the condition in her leg during a family vacation when a blister on her right foot got infected, as per a New York Times report.
As soon as her leg is touched or moved, Bella experiences pain that shoots up through her entire right leg.
