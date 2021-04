As the COVID-19 cases in India surge, better realizations in the private market could be a deciding factor for the success of the vaccination drive in India, brokerage firm CLSA said in its morning note.

India will open vaccination for everyone over 18 years of age starting May 1 2021 with greater flexibility on pricing, procurement and administration of vaccines.

CLSA observes that this will open up the private market for vaccination and provide more leeway to states and private companies. Better realizations in the private market may also spur local vaccine production at a time when demand may spike with this new eligibility relaxation.

"A US$10-12 price per dose vaccine in the private market may help accelerate India's vaccination drive," said the CLSA report.

The Central government has also relaxed the norms for COVID-19 vaccination to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

After this manufacturers will have to make an advance declaration of the price for 50 percent supply that would be available to the state governments and in the open market.

Private hospitals will have to procure their supplies of COVID-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 percent supply earmarked for other than the government of India channel. Also, the vaccine supply, 50 percent to the government of India and 50 percent to other than the government of India channel will be applied uniformly for all vaccines manufactured in the country.

All vaccination arrangements will be part of the National Vaccination Programme. All vaccine manufacturers are mandated to follow all protocols. The details of the vaccination driver will be recorded through the CoWIN platform linked to AEFI reporting.

Stocks and prices per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported in real-time.