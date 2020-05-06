  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

93% of India Inc employees stressed about returning to office: Survey

Updated : May 06, 2020 02:18 PM IST

FYI conducted this survey in the last week of April 2020.
The survey was conducted by MindMap Advance Research with 560 India Inc employees across small, medium and large enterprises in major metro cities of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
93% of India Inc employees stressed about returning to office: Survey

You May Also Like

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement