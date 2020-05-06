Business 93% of India Inc employees stressed about returning to office: Survey Updated : May 06, 2020 02:18 PM IST FYI conducted this survey in the last week of April 2020. The survey was conducted by MindMap Advance Research with 560 India Inc employees across small, medium and large enterprises in major metro cities of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365