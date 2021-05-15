  • SENSEX
90% of COVID-19 patients who got fake Remdesivir survived: Report

Updated : May 15, 2021 07:11:24 IST

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had sold around 1,200 fake Remdesivir injections in MP.
CM wants murder charges against the racketeers arrested in MP.
Ten patients, who were injected fake Remdesivir, just glucose-salt water, in Indore died
Published : May 15, 2021 07:11 PM IST

