90% of COVID-19 patients who got fake Remdesivir survived: Report Updated : May 15, 2021 07:11:24 IST During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had sold around 1,200 fake Remdesivir injections in MP. CM wants murder charges against the racketeers arrested in MP. Ten patients, who were injected fake Remdesivir, just glucose-salt water, in Indore died Published : May 15, 2021 07:11 PM IST