9 EU countries add Covishield to Green Pass

A day after India urged EU nations to recognise both Covishield and Covaxin and the CoWin vaccine certificate as proof of vaccination, at least 9 European countries said they will accept Covishield as proof of vaccination but for the moment, non-essential travel from India remains banned in most nations.

India on Wednesday said it would recognise EU digital certificate for COVID vaccination if they reciprocate.

India demanded that every country in the EU must accept both Covishield and Covaxin and should also accept the vaccine certificate issued by CoWIN portal.

India has been telling these countries that either they accept the CoWIN Certificate, Covishield and Covaxin or their travellers coming here will have to face a mandatory quarantine.

Therefore, if they want their travellers to be exempted from mandatory quanrantine, they have to accept Indian made vaccines and the CoWIN vaccine certificate.

For the moment, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain have confirmed that they will include Covishield in their vaccine pass.

Switzerland, which is not part of the EU but a part of the Shengen state, has also said that it will accept Covishield. Estonia has sent a message to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that they will accept both Covaxin and Covishield but for the moment non-essential travel remains banned.

