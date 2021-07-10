85% beds in Mumbai’s COVID-19 hospitals are now vacant; here’s why

The tense COVID-19 situation in Mumbai finally seems to be getting better as daily cases are gradually coming down following which almost 85 percent of the hospital beds in the city are now lying vacant.

As of July 9, as many as 19,411 out of total 23,270 COVID-19 beds in Mumbai were vacant, according to a Times of India report.

Over 18,300 beds were in the mega-COVID-19 centres, private and public hospitals, while the rest were in special care centres for non-critical COVID-19 patients. As many as 55 percent of the ICU beds in the city were also empty, the report said.

With cases of COVID-19 on the decline, hospitals are now also looking at carrying out non-surgical procedures and treatments. Surgeries that were on hold due to the pandemic situation are also on track to resume.

This comes as the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force had earlier asked hospitals to postpone all routine surgeries to ensure there were enough beds for COVID-19 patients.

Only July 9, Mumbai reported 600 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The total caseload rose to 7,26,637 whereas the total death toll stood at 15,599.

Even as restrictions are being eased gradually, Maharashtra is being cautious amid fears of the third COVID-19 wave that may be fueled by the Delta Plus variant.