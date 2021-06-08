80 % Indians feel digital tech effectively used to respond to COVID-19: EY survey Updated : June 08, 2021 15:28:24 IST 63 percent of Indian citizens feel comfortable in sharing their personal data online with the government in order to access a service. Respondents in India are comfortable with technology replacing face-to-face human interaction. 73 percent of the Indian respondents believe technology will change public services for the better. Published : June 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply