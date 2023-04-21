8 states see rise in Covid cases, Union Health Ministry writes to top officials

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries. Principal Secretaries and Health Secretaries of eight states and Union territories over the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries. Principal Secretaries and Health Secretaries of eight states and Union territories over the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana asked to strengthen COVID-19 surveillance in all districts, monitor trends of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases, maintain adequate levels of testing (especially in emerging hotspots, ILI & SARI cases) in the districts of the states while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests. States have been directed to increase numbers of Genomic Sequencing of Covid positive samples.
The states have also been told ensure operational readiness and adequate strengthening of hospital infrastructure and encourage uptake of precaution doses among eligible beneficiaries while countering vaccine hesitancy through community awareness.
States have been directed to encourage uptake of precaution doses among eligible beneficiaries and improve community awareness.
Delhi on Thursday logged 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities, according to data shared by the city health department.
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases, while three more patients succumbed to the infection.
Haryana on Thursday reported 1,059 fresh infections, nearly half of them from Gurugram district, while three coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Nuh districts.
As many as 2,484 covid cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, and Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts had the highest number.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 4:44 PM IST
