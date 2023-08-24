79-year-old Mumbai man fully recovers from Zika virus; here’s all you need to know about the disease

A 79-year-old man, who contracted the Zika virus in Mumbai's Chembur, has made a complete recovery, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The announcement came on Wednesday, shedding light on the patient's journey to recovery.

The BMC disclosed that the patient began experiencing symptoms, including fever, a stuffy nose and a cough on July 19. He sought medical attention and received symptomatic treatment. After undergoing treatment, the patient's condition improved, and he was eventually discharged on August 2

The civic health department's statement underlined the significance of this case due to the patient's complex medical history. The individual had multiple comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, and Thalassemia minor. Furthermore, he underwent angioplasty two decades ago. Despite these challenges, the patient has made a full recovery.

What is the Zika virus?

The Zika virus disease (ZVD) is a mosquito-transmitted disease that is spread by Aedes mosquitoes that are also responsible for transmitting diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

What are the symptoms of Zika Virus?

The symptoms of Zika virus infection encompass fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. The BMC release highlighted that Zika Virus is generally self-limiting, with approximately 80 per cent of infected individuals being asymptomatic.

How is the Zika virus spread?

1) Zika virus primarily spreads through mosquito bites.

2) An infected mosquito bite during pregnancy can cause infection to pass through the placenta and affect the foetus.

3) The virus can spread through laboratory exposure or blood transfusions.

How is the Zika virus diagnosed?

A blood test is used to detect Zika virus infection. If you have previously experienced or are now experiencing symptoms, a urine test may also be prescribed.

Who is at risk of contracting the virus?

In alignment with guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), pregnant women are specifically advised to closely monitor their health and pregnancy if they exhibit Zika virus symptoms.

How to prevent Zika virus infection?

Preventing mosquito bites is a pivotal strategy to combat Zika virus infection. The BMC release recommended measures such as using insect repellent, wearing long and light-coloured clothing to cover exposed skin, installing wire mesh on doors and windows, and ensuring containers that could hold water were emptied, cleaned or covered to discourage mosquito breeding.