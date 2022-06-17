732 million people can take COVID booster shots but haven't. Here's why

Over 772 million in India, 77,24,25,744 people, in particular, aged 18+ years, have become eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. But even as the virus caseload rises each day, only 40 million, or 40,146,387 people, in that age bracket, have taken a precaution dose — leaving a huge gap of 732 million or 732,279,357 people who haven't taken the shot.

This was as per data from the Health Ministry till June 16.

As per the ministry, only 3,661,899 people in the age group of 18-59 years have got a booster shot, and the number stands at 36,484,488 people for those aged 60 years and above.

Who's is eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

The country began administering booster doses to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10.

The country removed the comorbidity clause later, making all people aged above 60 eligible. By April 10, the government made COVID-19 precaution doses available to all aged above 18 years.

So, all those who have completed nine months after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines are eligible for a precaution dose.

Why are there no takers for precaution doses

Let's take a look at some of the reasons behind the gap between those eligible for the precaution dose and those who have taken it.

Cost is a factor. A portion of primary doses was available at the government centres free of cost. Unlike primary doses, precaution doses are available only at private centres and for a fee.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and expert in public policy and health systems, also told CNBC-TV18 that affordability is one of the issues. A Covishield or Covaxin booster costs about Rs 225 and carries an administration charge of Rs 150 over and above the vaccine price. The total cost comes to Rs 375.

Lahariya said vaccine accessibility is another issue, adding that a precautionary dose is not being recommended for all.

"Precaution dose has been made available, but it is not recommended for 18 to 59 age group. Healthcare workers, frontline workers, those above 60 years and those with co-morbidities have been recommended. There is no scientific evidence that healthy individuals should take booster dose," she said.

The travel roadblock

A small percentage of the population who were overseas during the first two waves of COVID-19 have either taken Pfizer or Moderna as the primary dose.

But the booster dose for any of those vaccines isn't available in India.

"There is no plan in the near future to get the booster doses for these vaccines. People have to take whatever is available, but a mixing of the vaccine is also not allowed," Dr Veena Dhawan from the Health Ministry said.

Booster dose hesitancy and a 3-month wait

Unlike an earlier rule of a three-month wait for a COVID vaccine dose, if you contracted the infection, the government is not following it for the booster doses. But people are abiding by the rule on their own and delaying getting vaccinated.

"I had COVID-19 just before my scheduled booster dose. I have delayed the vaccination purposely for three months as my body has developed some kind of immunity against the infection. I will take it after a few months to be safer for long," said Nidhi Chandak, a housewife based in Noida.

Also, people have become complacent and are inclined towards taking paracetamol and rest rather than going for vaccination. This also becomes evident because even though COVID-19 cases are rising, occupancy of bed hospitals remains negligible. The low fatality rate could be another reason for complacency.

"I had COVID after having taken both doses of vaccine. I had a slight fever and body ache. I took Dolo 650 for two-three days and took a rest, and was fine on the third day. I am in no rush to take the booster dose," said Nishant Sehgal, a college student from Mumbai.

Vaccine wastage and destruction

With Indians delaying taking booster doses, vaccine makers are in a quandary. According to some reports, hundreds of millions of COVID vaccines will expire in September due to the low shelf life and dip in demand.

Last month, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18 that the world's largest vaccine maker might destroy a minimum of 200 million doses of Covishield vaccine as there was an oversupply.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 at Davos, Poonawalla said: "We will lose 200 million doses of vaccines, minimum. We might have to destroy them as they are nearing expiry by August-September." Covishield has a shelf life of nine months.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, resorted to picking up unused stock to re-label the shelf life after getting permission to do so. The company had, in December, said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had approved a 12-month shelf life for Covaxin, which was nine months earlier.