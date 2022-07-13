Zika virus infects 7-year-old girl in Palghar district

The state health department of Maharashtra reported on Wednesday that a seven-year-old girl had been found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The girl lives in an ashram shala (residential school for tribal children) in the Talasari taluka of the Palghar district, which is located adjoining Mumbai.

Prior to this, the state's first Zika virus infection was discovered in Pune in July 2021. Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the same breed of mosquitoes that transmit D engue and C hikungunya .

The Aedes mosquito typically bites during the day, peaking in the early morning and late afternoon or evening, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)

Infection with the Zika virus is generally not a serious issue. However, it can be extremely harmful to foetuses and dangerous to pregnant women. The infection can result in congenital Zika syndrome or other disorders like microcephaly, a condition that affects the brain.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that many infected individuals exhibit only mild symptoms of the virus, such as fever, rash, headache, joint discomfort, red eyes, and muscular soreness.

According to the WHO, Zika symptoms typically start to manifest three to 14 days after exposure. Usually, the symptoms last two to seven days.

The virus can spread through sexual contact, transfusion of blood and blood products, and organ transplantation.

The Zika virus can only be diagnosed through blood testing or other body fluids, such as urine or semen. There is presently no zika vaccination or treatment available. Avoiding mosquito bites is the best method to prevent infection.

If you do contract Zika, make sure to get lots of rest and hydrate yourself. In terms of medication, consult a healthcare expert at the earliest.

(With inputs from PTI)

