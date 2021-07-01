7 European Union countries, Switzerland add India's Covishield vaccine to Green Pass list

Seven European Union countries and Switzerland have added Indian vaccine against COVID-19 -- Covishield to its Green Pass list. So far, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, and Spain have confirmed including Serum Insitute of India manufactured Covishield in the Green Pass List. Switzerland has also allowed Green Pass to the people who have been administered Covishield to travel to the Schengen state.

Another EU country Estonia has confirmed that it will recognise all the vaccines authorised by the Government of India for the travel of Indians to the country, said media agency ANI.

The development came a day after India had requested the members of the EU to individually consider allowing Indians who have been administered Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to travel to Europe, sources said. The sources said India had requested the EU member nations to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal.

From July 1, the EU will rollout its Digital COVID certificate framework to allow free movement of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU.

Also, an EU official had said that the individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or by the World Health Organisation. "We have requested EU member states to individually consider extending similar exemption to those persons who have taken COVID-19 vaccines in India, that is Covishield and Covaxin, and accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal," said an official.

The sources added that India had also conveyed a tit-to-tat approach for EU Green Pass. "We have also conveyed to EU member states that India will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate," the source said.

"Upon notification of Covishield and Covaxin for inclusion in the EU Digital Covid Certificate and recognition of Indian CoWIN vaccination certificates, Indian health authorities would reciprocally exempt the EU member state concerned for exemption from the mandatory quarantine of all those persons carrying EU digital COVID certificate," the source said.

The EU Digital COVID certificate or 'Green Pass' will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document will serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID-19.