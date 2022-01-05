7-day home isolation for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 cases, says Health Ministry; details here

The MOHFW advises patients with asymptomatic or mild cases of COVID-19 to home isolate with proper precautions as they can recover from the disease without any medical intervention in most cases though mask and hand hygiene are important factors to take care of.

Witnessing a rapid surge of COVID-19 infections in India and across the world, the Union Health Ministry has updated its guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients. Under the revised guidelines, asymptomatic and/or patients with mild COVID symptoms can end their home isolation after seven days and have no fever for three successive days.

"The asymptomatic cases are laboratory-confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 percent. Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 percent,” the ministry explains in its guidelines.

The guidelines are not applicable for patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, and such patients are advised to seek medical care from a medical officer as soon as possible. As most cases of COVID-19 result in asymptomatic and/or mild cases of the disease, especially so with the infections caused by the new Omicron variant of the virus, these patients can easily recover within the confines of their home and with minimal medical intervention.

In order to be eligible for home isolation, the patients must have the requisite space in their homes to quarantine themselves and have a caregiver who ideally has completed their COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Patients who are above 60 years of age, or have co-morbid conditions, or have an immune-compromised status will only be allowed to home isolate only after being evaluated by a medical officer.

Under the guidelines patients are advised to:

Stay in a separate and well-ventilated room

Use a triple-layer mask at all times, changing to a or N95 mask when the caregiver enters the room

Dispose of masks after 8 hours of use, or when masks are visibly soiled or wet

Masks must be disposed of by cutting into small pieces and putting the pieces in a paper bag for 72 hours

Follow respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene

Maintain adequate hydration

Monitor blood saturation levels and body temperature regularly

Caregivers of patients are also told to

Use a triple-layer mask at all times, changing to a or N95 mask when entering the patient’s room

Dispose of masks after 8 hours of use, or when masks are visibly soiled or wet

Masks must be disposed of by cutting into small pieces and putting the pieces in a paper bag for 72 hours

Follow respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene, avoid touching the face and the nose

Avoid exposure to contaminated items that are present in the patient's environment

Avoid direct contact with patient's bodily fluids

Remain in contact with a medical officer who is treating the patient and manage clinical symptoms with medicines assigned

Do not self medicate or hoard medicines

Additionally, both the patient and caregiver should immediately seek further medical assistance in case of the emergence of the following symptoms:

Fever of more than 100°F for three days or longer

Difficulty in breathing

A respiratory rate of more than 24/min or a SpO2 reading of less than 93 percent on three readings within the last hour

Pain or pressure on the chest

Mental confusion or delirium

Severe fatigue or pain in a particular set of muscles

Patients can end their home isolation after seven days since testing positive, and having no fever for three successive days. While they are advised to continue wearing masks, the ministry stated that there is no need for re-testing. Caregivers and those who come in contact with the patient but have no symptoms do not need to get tested but can self-monitor and quarantine at home instead.