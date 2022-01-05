7-day home isolation for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 cases, says Health Ministry; details here

Witnessing a rapid surge of COVID-19 infections in India and across the world, the Union Health Ministry has updated its guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients. Under the revised guidelines, asymptomatic and/or patients with mild COVID symptoms can end their home isolation after seven days and have no fever for three successive days.
"The asymptomatic cases are laboratory-confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 percent. Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 percent,” the ministry explains in its guidelines.
The guidelines are not applicable for patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, and such patients are advised to seek medical care from a medical officer as soon as possible. As most cases of COVID-19 result in asymptomatic and/or mild cases of the disease, especially so with the infections caused by the new Omicron variant of the virus, these patients can easily recover within the confines of their home and with minimal medical intervention.
In order to be eligible for home isolation, the patients must have the requisite space in their homes to quarantine themselves and have a caregiver who ideally has completed their COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Patients who are above 60 years of age, or have co-morbid conditions, or have an immune-compromised status will only be allowed to home isolate only after being evaluated by a medical officer.
Under the guidelines patients are advised to:
Caregivers of patients are also told to
Additionally, both the patient and caregiver should immediately seek further medical assistance in case of the emergence of the following symptoms:
Patients can end their home isolation after seven days since testing positive, and having no fever for three successive days. While they are advised to continue wearing masks, the ministry stated that there is no need for re-testing. Caregivers and those who come in contact with the patient but have no symptoms do not need to get tested but can self-monitor and quarantine at home instead.