Only 6.89 lakh doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were administered in the last 24 hours. It is the lowest count since March 29.

The seven-day average for vaccination slipped below 18 lakh for the first time since April 1.

The government had opened vaccination for all above 18 years of age from May 1. Earlier, people above 45 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline workers were eligible for vaccination.

In terms of supply of the vaccine, the Health Ministry had on May 3 said that 100 percent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore was released to the Serum Institute of India on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July. The amount, which after TDS was Rs 1699.50 crore, was received by the SII on April 28 itself, it said.

The government had received 8.744 crore doses of Covishield till May 3 as against the last order of 10 crore doses, the ministry said.

The government had also given 100 percent advance of Rs 787.50 crore (after TDS Rs 772.50 crore) to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for 5 crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July. The amount was received by them on April 28.

The government had received 0.8813 crore doses of Covaxin till May 3 as against the order of 2 crore doses.

