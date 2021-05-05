57 women prisoners lodged in Tihar jail test COVID-19 positive in one month Updated : May 05, 2021 03:58:50 IST At least 57 women prisoners lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail have tested COVID-19 positive in the last one month, according to prison officers. According to the report, there are 253 active cases in the jail at the moment, of which 49 are in the women-only sub-jail inside the Tihar campus. Published : May 05, 2021 03:57 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply