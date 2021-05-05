  • SENSEX
57 women prisoners lodged in Tihar jail test COVID-19 positive in one month

Updated : May 05, 2021 03:58:50 IST

At least 57 women prisoners lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail have tested COVID-19 positive in the last one month, according to prison officers.
According to the report, there are 253 active cases in the jail at the moment, of which 49 are in the women-only sub-jail inside the Tihar campus.
