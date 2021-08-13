543 children aged 0 to 19 years infected with COVID-19 in Bengaluru, says BBMP

As many as 543 children aged 0 to 19 years were reported to be infected due to COVID-19 in Bengaluru from August 1 to 11, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Most children were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and no deaths were reported due to the coronavirus, said BBMP.

The state on Thursday reported 1,857 fresh infections and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 29.24 lakh and the toll to 36,911. The day also saw 1,950 recoveries, outnumbering fresh cases, pushing the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 28,65,067.

The total number of active cases in the state is 22,728. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.15 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.61 percent.

With 475 new cases, Dakshina Kannada outnumbered the state capital Bengaluru Urban that reported 321 cases on Thursday. This is for the third consecutive day that Dakshina Kannada district has recorded the highest daily cases in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called an emergency meeting with experts following his official tour to Dakshina Kannada.

