Healthcare 540 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths in the last 24 hours as govt announces emergency package Updated : April 09, 2020 05:25 PM IST In the past 24 hours 17 people have succumbed to the deadly infection, while 13,143 samples have been tested in that period. The total of tests in the country stands at 130,000. Further, the union government has approved a COVID-19 emergency package worth Rs 15,000 crore for states. It has been named India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that convalescent plasma therapy protocol, a possible treatment for coronavirus, is in final stage but has not currently been prescribed for all.