Healthcare Coronavirus in Britain: 5,000-10,000 people 'likely' have COVID-19 in UK, says govt Updated : March 13, 2020 08:46 AM IST UK health officials said most of the 5,000 to 10,000 people will not be aware that they have COVID-19 but it was clear the virus was circulating in the community. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far killed 10 people in Britain, "the worst public health crisis for a generation" and warned it would get worse. Britain's response has been criticised for not going as far as other countries, including Italy, which has seen towns and cities quarantined, schools and shops shut and travel banned.