  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Lower circuit: Here are the rules and levels to watch
Asian markets plunge deeper
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991
Rupee recovers after slumping to record low
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus in Britain: 5,000-10,000 people 'likely' have COVID-19 in UK, says govt

Updated : March 13, 2020 08:46 AM IST

UK health officials said most of the 5,000 to 10,000 people will not be aware that they have COVID-19 but it was clear the virus was circulating in the community.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far killed 10 people in Britain, "the worst public health crisis for a generation" and warned it would get worse.
Britain's response has been criticised for not going as far as other countries, including Italy, which has seen towns and cities quarantined, schools and shops shut and travel banned.
Coronavirus in Britain: 5,000-10,000 people 'likely' have COVID-19 in UK, says govt

You May Also Like

Market sees biggest intraday recovery; Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Market sees biggest intraday recovery; Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement