5 ways in which climate change affects women's sexual and reproductive health

A new study, conducted by a US-based NGO Ipas50, in Bangladesh, Zambezia, Moazmbique and Khulna, between 2020-21, states that climate change affects girls and women disproportionately by exacerbating the gender inequalities that already exist.

The effects of climate change have been spoken about for a long time now. As the Earth continues to heat up, and we as a species continue to bear the brunt of our own actions — while looking at faster alternatives to combat the crisis at hand — one thing that comes to the fore is that women are more at the receiving end of extreme weather events.

New research has found that climate change impacts the sexual and reproductive health of women. The study was conducted by a US-based NGO Ipas50, in Bangladesh, Zambezia, Moazmbique and Khulna, between 2020 and 2021. It states that climate change affects girls and women disproportionately by exacerbating the gender inequalities that exist, disrupting their access to sexual as well as reproductive healthcare and lessens their economic opportunities that are anyway already limited.