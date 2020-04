The first few places to be shut ahead of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic included gymnasiums, movie theatres, bars and nightclubs. With outdoor activities completely banned, so that each one of us can stay safe and not spread the virus, it is important that we increase our immunity levels while remaining fit during the lockdown.

Here are five simple exercises that can help you stay healthy even as you work long hours from home

The common exercise can strengthen your shoulders, arms and core. Begin by having your stomach and chest flat on the floor. Then slowly push from your toes and hands which will help you lift your chest and thighs. Hold for a second and keep your core engaged. Continue doing the exercise by again lowering to the original position you started the exercise with.

There numerous types of planks that you can do, but the most common is the fore arm plank. Begin by placing your forearms on the floor and making sure that your shoulders and elbows are aligned. You can do it on flat palms or with your fist. Keep your knees straight and lift your lower body, keep your back straight and get into the push up position. To maintain good form, keep your head in line with your back. Then hold the position for 30-40 seconds to begin with and slowly increase the duration as you get comfortable holding yourself.

One of the most exciting and crazy exercises to do at home is a burpee. Doing a burpee trains every muscle in the body – from shoulder to abs. Begin with keeping your hands on your sides and keep your feet in line with your shoulder. Make sure that your body weight is on your heels. Next, get into a squat position, place your hands on the floor aligned in front of your feet and shift the weight onto your arms. Jump and push your feet back so that you land in the plank position, make sure that your head and heels are aligned in a straight line. Next, jump on your feet and make sure they land right beside your hands. Then raise your arms over your head and jump in the air. Land on your lower back into a squat position. Increase the repetition as you get comfortable.

One of the easier exercises to do at home is high knees. This exercise includes on spot running motions with high knee lifts. This is mainly used for improving running form and flexibility of the lower body. To begin, stand with your feet in line with your hips. Lift your right knee and drive it almost towards the chest and bring it back to the ground, repeat the same with your left leg. Start slowly and increase the speed as you get comfortable.

Another easy and exciting exercise to do at home is jumping jack. Begin by standing straight and keeping your back straight. Raise your hands jump and land with your feet apart. Next return to your starting position but don't forget to do that in the jumping motion.

