The lockdown and fear of COVID-19 spread has led many people to make their doctor appointments online, many for the first time. About 5 crore Indians accessed healthcare online between March 1 and May 1, with the sector recording a 500 percent growth in online consultations, according to a report by health-tech platform Practo.

Eighty percent of them were first-time users, according to the report 'Insights by Practo'.

India had introduced telemedicine guidelines in March, setting some protocol around virtual consultations and allowing doctors to prescribe medication through conversations via text, call or video.

This was a shot in the arm for the health-tech sector. The COVID crisis and the lockdown also helped the sector bring more people to try online consultations.

Mental health queries rose notably given the uncertainty around the pandemic, while consultations for tele-gastroenterology also grew, according to the report.

● There was a 500% increase in online doctor consultations since March 2020

● 80% of all telemedicine users experienced it for the first time

● 44% of the tele-consultations were from non-metro cities

● In-person doctor visits dropped by 67%

● Indians consulted their doctors 2 times per month, using telemedicine

● Gynaecology, GP and dermatology emerged as the top-most consulted specialities: Together, they accounted for 51% of the overall consultations

● Tele-ENT witnessed 600% growth: Seasonal allergies were confused with COVID-19 symptoms

● Tele-Orthopedics was among the top consulted speciality by millenials: Bad work postures resulted in back pain among millennials leading to an increase of 400%

● Tele-Gastroenterology received a large number of consults from first time users: Majority of the consults were related to digestive problems caused by a sudden drop in active lifestyles

● Tele-Ophthalmology saw the highest growth among other specialities, grew by 700%: With a significant amount of time being spent in front of screens and the rise in irregular sleeping patterns,queries related to eye and vision increased significantly

● Mental health concerns rose notably due to uncertainty, loss of income, and job-related pressure besides COVID-19 fears

● One in every three consults from women were for Gynaecology

● Tele-Paediatrics witnessed 350% growth