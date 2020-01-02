Research and development in healthcare

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> width="100%" height="300" src="https://embeds.audioboom.com/posts/7466999/embed/v4" style="background-color:transparent; display:block; padding: 0; max-width:700px;" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="allowtransparency" scrolling="no" title="Audioboom player" allow="autoplay"

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to touch $130 billion by 2030, is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, producing 20 percent of world’s medicines. India, called ‘pharmacy to the world’, is the source of 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories and home to 3,000 pharma companies with a network of more than 10,500 manufacturing facilities. Despite these promising statistics, the country’s healthcare sector is not in the pink of health. The challenges include skyrocketing out-of-pocket expenditure, pricing of patented drugs, spurious medications and regulatory loopholes.

In the latest series of The Medicine Box, top executives of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) and India-based MNCs speak on a range of topics related to the pharma and healthcare industry. The podcast, hosted by CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra, and in association with OPPI, which represents research-based pharmaceutical companies in India, will have six episodes. In the fifth episode of the series, Ekta chats with Sharad Tyagi, Managing Director of Boehringer Ingelheim India and Board Member, OPPI. Tyagi speaks on research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical space. Tune in to find out more.