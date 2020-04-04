Healthcare

445 coronavirus cases in Delhi, may rise further as people from Nizamuddin congregation being tested, says Arvind Kejriwal

Updated : April 04, 2020 06:29 PM IST

There were 40 cases of local transmission while a majority of other patients either had foreign travel history or they were recently evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz.

All of around 2,300 people evacuated from Markaz will be tested for the virus in next 2-3 days when the number of patients may spike.