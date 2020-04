India has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases under the age bracket of 21-40 years of age.

The ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday said that around 42 percent positive cases which have been reported so far are from the age bracket of 21-40 years, followed by the age group of 41-60 years of age which represents nearly 33 percent positive cases.

As of now, India has reported a total of 2,902 positive cases of novel coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 58 are in critical state and are spread largely across Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. The first positive case was reported on January 30 and had a travel history of Wuhan.

The ministry also added that 17 percent of positive cases have been reported from the age group of above 60 years and around 9 percent of cases have emerged from the age group of 0-20 years.

Reiterating that social distancing and lockdown have to be strictly implemented by one and all to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, the government said that one wrong step by one individual can jeopardize all the preventive efforts.

The emergence of hotspots across the country has been a cause of concern for the government and a standard operating procedure has been formulated to contain the spread of COVID-19 in these areas.

New Delhi's Nizamuddin area, which has seen one such hot spot and houses the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, has seen a major outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Out of the total 2,092 cases in the country, 1,023 positive cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

The government has identified 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts across 17 states so far and these people have been quarantined. These states include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Harayana, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar, Jharkhand among others. The government has already blacklisted all the foreigners who attended the Markaz.

As India is currently under a 21-day lockdown until April 14, the ministry reiterated that people should continue practicing social distancing to prevent spread of the virus and has also issued advisory on home-made masks for people residing in densely populated regions. However it has clarified that such home-made masks are not meant for healthcare workers or those in close contact with a positive case.