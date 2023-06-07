41-year-old Gujarat cardiologist, who performed 16,000 surgeries, dies of heart attack

The news of Dr Gaurav Gandhi's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the medical fraternity of Jamnagar, where he was known as someone who went beyond the call of duty to save lives. Dr Gandhi did not report feeling any discomfort the night before his death, as per his family.

Dr Gaurav Gandhi, a renowned cardiologist from Gujarat's Jamnagar, died of heart attack on Tuesday, June 6, at the age of 41 years. Dr Gandhi was found unconscious in early morning on Tuesday at his residence, located in Palace Road area of Jamnagar, and he was rushed to hospital by family members. Later, it was confirmed by the doctors that he died of a heart attack.

A native of Ahmedabad, Dr Gandhi had established himself as a prominent figure in the field of cardiology with his skills and patient-centric approach. With an illustrious career spanning across 15 years, he was widely respected for his commitment to providing quality healthcare. He had performed over 16,000 heart surgeries in his short career.

According to reports, family members said Dr Gandhi did not feel any discomfort or trouble on Monday night before going to bed. The doctor, who would usually wake up at 6 am, remained in bed. Family members said that they tried to wake him up and when he did not respond, they took him to the hospital. The doctors there said he had died of a heart attack.

ALSO READ | Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies of heart attack aged 39 years old

The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves through his family, friends, and the medical fraternity of Jamnagar. Colleagues described him as an inspirational figure, who went beyond the call of duty to save lives and provide comfort to those in need.