41-year-old Gujarat cardiologist, who performed 16,000 surgeries, dies of heart attack

The news of Dr Gaurav Gandhi's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the medical fraternity of Jamnagar, where he was known as someone who went beyond the call of duty to save lives. Dr Gandhi did not report feeling any discomfort the night before his death, as per his family.

Dr Gaurav Gandhi, a renowned cardiologist from Gujarat's Jamnagar, died of heart attack on Tuesday, June 6, at the age of 41 years. Dr Gandhi was found unconscious in early morning on Tuesday at his residence, located in Palace Road area of Jamnagar, and he was rushed to hospital by family members. Later, it was confirmed by the doctors that he died of a heart attack.

A native of Ahmedabad, Dr Gandhi had established himself as a prominent figure in the field of cardiology with his skills and patient-centric approach. With an illustrious career spanning across 15 years, he was widely respected for his commitment to providing quality healthcare. He had performed over 16,000 heart surgeries in his short career.