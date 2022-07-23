Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday told the Lok Sabha four crore poeple have still not taken a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

"As on 18th July, an estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of Covid vaccine," she said in a reply to a question on the number and percentage of people who have not taken even a single dose.

So far 1,78,38,52,566 vaccine doses (97.34 per cent) have been administered free of cost in government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) till July 18, she said in a written reply.

Precaution doses were available free of cost to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and all beneficiaries above 60 years of age, from March 16 this year in government CVCs and for 18-59 years age group from April 10 in private CVCs, NDTV reported.

A special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centres began from July 15.

As many as 98 percent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases for a few weeks now. The country reported 21,411 fresh Covid-19 cases, and 67 deaths on Saturday. Total active cases have now reached 1,50,100 and the daily positivity rate is 4.46 percent.

Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. Mumbai on Friday logged 299 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 11,22,408 and the toll to 16,637, a civic official said.

While Maharashtra reported 2,515 fresh Covid-19 cases, six deaths and 2,449 recoveries on Friday.

The country had crossed the 7,000-mark on June 9, the 8,000 mark on June 11, and the 12,000 mark on June 16.