    4 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in human trial stage, 1 in pre-clinical stage, government tells Rajya Sabha

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Four COVID-19 vaccine candidates are at different stages of human trials while one is in the advanced pre-clinical stage, the central government said in a written response to the Rajya Sabha.

    Four COVID-19 vaccine candidates are at different stages of human trials while one, developed by Genique Life Sciences, is in the advanced pre-clinical stage, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.
    In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said Cadila Healthcare Ltd's DNA-based vaccine candidate is in phase three clinical trial. It has also submitted the interim data for emergency use authorisation.
    Biological E Ltd's vaccine candidate is also in phase three clinical trial. Bharat Biotech International Ltd's Adeno intranasal vaccine candidate is in phase three clinical trial, while Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd's mRNA-vaccine candidate is in Phase one clinical trial.
    The Gurgaon-based Genique Life Sciences Pvt Ltd's vaccine candidate is in the advanced pre-clinical stage, Singh said. Currently, three vaccines --- Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russian vaccine Sputnik V --- are being administered in India.
    Singh said 'Mission COVID Suraksha -- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission' was announced as part of the third stimulus package 'Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0' for promoting research and development of Indian COVID-19 vaccines.
    "The mission is supporting the development of four vaccine candidates in the clinical stage of development and one vaccine candidate in advance pre-clinical stage of development. "The clinical development of vaccine candidates is being undertaken across the clinical trial sites situated pan-India," he added.
