The third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable and India needs to be prepared for it, said Dr K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Centre, on Wednesday. He said the timing of the occurrence of phase three is still unclear.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," Raghavan said.

He said that variants of the COVID-19 virus are being transmitted in the same way as the original strain. "It does not have properties of new kinds of transmission. It infects humans in a manner that makes it more transmissible as it gains entry, makes more copies, and goes on, same as the original strain," Raghavan said.

He said that scientists across India and the world are working to anticipate these kinds of variants & act against them rapidly by early warning and developing modified tools. An intense research program is happening in India and abroad, he added.

He noted that vaccines are effective against the current variants.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 3,780 fatalities in a single day taking the death toll to 2,26,188. In 24 hours, India had registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections as the total tally in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148, the data updated at 8 am showed.