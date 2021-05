The Indian Medical Association on Thursday released fresh figures on COVID-related fatalities among doctors, saying 329 of them succumbed to the disease during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. Bihar alone saw 80 deaths, the maximum among states, followed by Delhi (73), Uttar Pradesh (41), Andhra Pradesh (22) and Telangana (20), the IMA said.

According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors had died due to the disease during the first wave of the pandemic. IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said the IMA maintains a registry-based only on the input of its various branches across the country.